Dave Meltzer Links WWE Nixing 'Joke' Post-Show Pressers To Brock Lesnar Return

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE has been met with criticism from some fans online, but the promotion seems to be all in with "The Beast Incarnate," with Triple H enthusiastically looking forward to the veteran's next run in the promotion. However, according to a report from "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," WWE has changed up how they deal with press conferences, specifically from SummerSlam onwards, due to predicting the controversy they'd face.

"WWE announced that there would no longer be press conferences after the shows. This in fact was done because of the Lesnar angle and not wanting any questions brought up regarding what changed with legal, or even having to make the admission of the legal decision," the report stated. " While the press conferences were a joke to begin with, and much of that from the media standpoint based on the 2024 Royal Rumble post-show, they were made more of one by WWE's decisions with some major people not allowed in, then made sure to not be allowed to ask questions, and others no longer being credentialed."

Meltzer further said that the WWE press conferences were likely only done because of AEW first establishing the trend, but added that WWE instead wanted to have more control over the questions asked than AEW.