WWE SmackDown To Reportedly Feature Promotion For Hulu Revival Show King Of The Hill

Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will reportedly feature promotion for the reboot of a classic animated series. According to PWInsider Elite, "King of the Hill" will be promoted on the episode of the blue brand live from Boston, Massachusetts following the show's release on Hulu on August 4.

The "King of the Hill" promotion reportedly will include advertisements on the mat, additional digital material, and crossover with talent promoting the show's return, according to PWIE. TD Garden is currently advertising WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jacob Fatu, Randy Orton, Jade Cargill, and more for the event. Despite Boston being close to John Cena's hometown of West Newbury, Massachusetts, "The Never Seen 17" has yet to be advertised for the event. Cena has 11 dates remaining on his farewell tour.

Two matches have been announced for the show so far, including #DIY taking on the Street Profits. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes will also be in action against a team that has not yet been announced.

"King of the Hill" originally aired from 1997 to 2010 on Fox, and the creators of the sitcom announced its reboot series was in development back in January 2022. The following year, Hulu announced it picked up the show, which is now airing on Hulu and Disney+. Many of the original cast members returned to voice their respective characters, and the show, which has jumped forward in time since its last season, shows Bobby working as a professional chef. It also follows the return of Hank and Peggy from living in Saudi Arabia, now settled back in to a different Arlen, Texas.