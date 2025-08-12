Becky Lynch Taps Out Maxxine Dupri, Retains Women's Intercontinental Title On WWE Raw

Becky Lynch defeated Maxxine Dupri to complete her fourth Women's Intercontinental Championship defense during "WWE Raw."

After dispensing of her arch-nemesis, Lyra Valkyria, at SummerSlam, ensuring she can never challenge her for the title again, Lynch was confronted by Natalya flanked by Dupri during last week's "Raw." Natalya was angling for a shot at the title for herself, but Lynch instead offered the challenge to Dupri to set up the bout on Monday.

As a result, Dupri wrestled her first singles match on TV since a minute-and-a-half bout against Ivy Nile in November last year, and her first title opportunity since entering an April 2024 battle royal for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship; a match eventually won by Lynch. This was her first opportunity at a WWE title in one-on-one action.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a first to remember for Dupri, spending much of the bout shown to have been outclassed by the champion. Lynch at one stage insisted that she left the ring, since she didn't belong there, prompting the challenger to feign leaving and take her opponent down with an arm drag. But that only seemed to enrage Lynch and prompted a fiery beatdown into the corner. Dupri made attempts at covering the champion twice to no avail, before ultimately tapping out to the Disarm-her to conclude the action.