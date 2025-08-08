Natalya Talks Up Pet Project Maxxine Dupri Ahead Of Match With Becky Lynch On WWE Raw

Following Becky Lynch's tense faceoff with Nikki Bella on "WWE Raw," Natalya stood up for the latter and subsequently challenged "The Man" to a match. Lynch quickly accepted, though not to face "The Queen of Harts." Instead, Lynch will take on Maxxine Dupri, Natalya's tag team partner and current pet project.

In late 2023, Dupri felt intimidated heading into a singles bout against then-WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Thanks to her training at The Dungeon 2.0 since then, however, Natalya believes Dupri has transformed into a more fearless fighter.

"I just am so impressed with her work ethic, so it's exciting," Natalya said on "Busted Open Radio." "I feel like she's been a personal project for me too. I love when something when the light bulb goes off and everything clicks for somebody where finally you see it in their eyes that they get it. I was teaching her last week how to do a suplex into an ankle lock and just making it flow and making it really smooth, and then she did it. She did it on her first try and we were practicing it actually at the ring on Monday at Barclays. Grayson Waller was watching. He's like, 'Holy s***, I didn't know she could do that.' And I was like, 'oh yeah, she's about to surprise everyone.'

"... Honestly, I can't wait to watch her knock Becky out," Natalya continued. "I'd love to see Maxxine just punch Becky straight in the face and knock her out cold on Netflix. I would love that, and I kind of feel it's going to happen."

Next week's bout between Lynch and Dupri will mark their first ever singles affair. The two previously shared the ring in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and a battle royal to crown a new Women's World Champion, as Ripley had vacated the title in April 2024.

