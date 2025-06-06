Natalya Wants To Do A Tag Match At WWE Evolution With This Star

WWE's Natalya is excited about the upcoming Evolution PLE and has named Alpha Academy star Maxxine as her preferred tag team partner for the show.

Natalya competed in the first Evolution show, where she teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat The Riott Squad. With the 2025 edition just over a month away, the Canadian star expressed her desire to team with Maxxine, whom she praised for her connection with the audience and her dedication to the craft.

"I am actually really excited about doing more with Maxxine because she's somebody that the audience has a real connection with her. Whenever she is in the ring and she gets a chance to do something, even if it is just on Main Event, she maximizes every minute. I was a little tentative to jump into another tag team, but Maxxine really impresses me in the way that she's not just about going in there and doing a good job in the ring," she said on "Busted Open." "She is somebody that I'm like, 'Wow, I actually do really want to work with her.' I like what she brings to the table, and we could actually do great stuff. I would love to do a really fun tag team match with Maxxine at Evolution."

Natalya is looking forward to Evolution and is eager to not just see legends and Hall of Famers return, but also the young, promising stars on "NXT" get an opportunity at the show.