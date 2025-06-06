Natalya Wants To Do A Tag Match At WWE Evolution With This Star
WWE's Natalya is excited about the upcoming Evolution PLE and has named Alpha Academy star Maxxine as her preferred tag team partner for the show.
Natalya competed in the first Evolution show, where she teamed with Bayley and Sasha Banks to defeat The Riott Squad. With the 2025 edition just over a month away, the Canadian star expressed her desire to team with Maxxine, whom she praised for her connection with the audience and her dedication to the craft.
"I am actually really excited about doing more with Maxxine because she's somebody that the audience has a real connection with her. Whenever she is in the ring and she gets a chance to do something, even if it is just on Main Event, she maximizes every minute. I was a little tentative to jump into another tag team, but Maxxine really impresses me in the way that she's not just about going in there and doing a good job in the ring," she said on "Busted Open." "She is somebody that I'm like, 'Wow, I actually do really want to work with her.' I like what she brings to the table, and we could actually do great stuff. I would love to do a really fun tag team match with Maxxine at Evolution."
Natalya is looking forward to Evolution and is eager to not just see legends and Hall of Famers return, but also the young, promising stars on "NXT" get an opportunity at the show.
Natalya praises Maxxine's dedication
Natalya has had a close look at Maxxine even before the two were paired on-screen as the veteran star revealed that she has been training with her at the Dungeon. The WWE star is impressed with her new partner and feels that she has a lot of things dialed in.
"You need to look the part, you need to dress the part, you need to talk the part, you need to walk the part, you need to go in there and, like — while she's still learning her craft, what she's going in there and doing, she's doing it well. She's got an amazing attitude, and that is going to take her really far," said the former WWE Divas Champion.
Natalya, while further praising the Alpha Academy member, stated that Maxxine has shown a desire to keep getting better and is constantly suggesting ideas, while also keen to try different things.
"She really is somebody that wants to get better, but what stands out to me the most about Maxxine is her attitude. You could give her the smallest little thing on the show, and she would take it and try to make it the biggest," Natalya said.
Over the last few weeks, Natalya has been featuring alongside Maxxine on "WWE Raw," although the two have yet to team together.