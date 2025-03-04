WWE Star Asks Natalya For Help Backstage At WWE Raw

For the past year, Maxxine Dupri has largely worked as a manager, seconding her Alpha Academy teammates Akira Tozawa and Otis as they've done battle with former stablemate Chad Gable and his American Made faction, and most recently WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. As such, Maxxine has largely put her own in-ring aspirations on the backburner, though she's looking to dive back into that realm, perhaps with the mentorship of a long-time WWE veteran.

Following last night's episode of "Raw," cameras caught up with Maxxine speaking with Natalya in the women's locker room. The footage saw Maxxine reveal that Otis and Tozawa had been training her over the past few months, with Maxxine stating that she was "getting better." Because both Otis and Tozawa were beaten down by GUNTHER earlier in the evening, however, Maxxine believed she would need someone else to help her, seemingly offering the spot to Nattie.

Natalya appeared sympathetic to Maxxine's situation, but at the same time expressed trepidation at offering her mentorship, asking Maxxine what made her different from the numerous women who had previously sought Natalya out for help. Maxxine responded by saying she was serious about getting better and had been, and that she was "determined on every level" to continue her progress. Natalya ultimately didn't say yes or no, instead telling Maxxine she needed time to think about it, which Maxxine agreed to give her.

How much time Natalya will have to help Maxxine may be a question, as the WWE vet's schedule outside of the promotion has suddenly begun to fill up. Earlier this week, Natalya was announced for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, which will take place during WrestleMania 41 weekend.