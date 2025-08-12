Mark Henry Sends Heartwarming Message To WWE Star Bayley After Emotional Raw Vignette

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry sent some encouraging words Bayley's way after an emotional video promo she cut on "WWE Raw" on Monday. In the video, Bayley said that over the last year, she can't remember the last time she felt proud of herself, and she feels like it's all her fault. She said she was here now with nothing, no championship and no wins.

Over the course of 2025, Bayley was taken out of WrestleMania 41 by a returning Becky Lynch. She was unable to capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship, and lost her friendship with former champion Lyra Valkyria in the process. Over the year, Bayley has scored only a handful of victories, and even fewer of those were in singles competition. Her last singles victory came in April over Liv Morgan.

Following the promo airing toward the end of the show, Henry quoted the video posted by WWE on X (formerly Twitter) via Fightful, and offered some kind words to "The Role Model." He sympathized with Bayley.

"Every wrestler that ever got over at one point in their career, feels this way or felt this way," Henry wrote. "You are entitled to your feelings. But everybody that reads this needs to tell you, Mark Henry said he looks up to you!"

Bayley's promo seemed to end with a teaser for something new. At the end, the video began to fade to black, but came back up going in and out of focus around Bayley with a ringing noise. The video ended with a cut to black, with a woman's voice laughing in the background.