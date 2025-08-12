Mark Shapiro, COO Of WWE Parent Company TKO, Addresses 'Antiquated' PPV Model

Both WWE and UFC signed massive deals for live events this past week, with WWE securing ESPN to air its Premium Live Events starting in 2026 and UFC locking in a $7.7 billion deal with Paramount for exclusive broadcasting. In an interview with "CNBC," TKO COO Mark Shapiro explained his rationale around pay-per-views in general.

"It's antiquated. It's just an antiquated model," Shapiro pointed out. "What's on pay-per-view these days? Once in a while, a big time boxing match that starts in the middle of the night and/or maybe some movies on DIRECTV." He further described the PPV model as a wall or barrier to fans that prevents them from keeping up with content. "This will be well-received by our athletes, by our fans, and that was crucially important to Dana White."

Despite Shapiro's belief, the WWE-ESPN deal hasn't been universally praised online. Former WWE talent Bishop Dyer recently commented on the online division the ESPN deal is causing amongst WWE and wrestling fans. Dyer explained that any issues created by WWE's ESPN deal create an opportunity for AEW to fill in the gaps. Dyer conceded that it's impossible to win everyone over with every decision, but thinks it could be an opportunity to revitalize the competition between the promotions.

