Matt Hardy: Meet The WWE Legend's Wife
Over the last decade, Matt Hardy has become a family man, fathering four children with his wife, Rebecca, also known as Reby. For many fans, Reby is a familiar face, having made numerous appearances alongside Matt in TNA and WWE. However, many might not be aware that Reby once had a wrestling career of her own.
Before she began dating Matt, Reby worked as a model and actress, eventually finding her way into pro wrestling through unusual means. In the late 2000s, she began working with MTV in various hosting roles, leading to Reby joining the short-lived series "Lucha Libre USA: Masked Warriors" as an interviewer and commentator in 2010.
Reby soon made her debut as a wrestler, working in both the United States and Mexico over the next several years. She eventually took part in the first-ever SHINE Wrestling event and became a key player in the independent promotion during its early days. This was also around the time that Reby and Matt began dating, after they first met through social media and then worked a show together.
The couple married in 2013, both continuing to work as wrestlers on the independent scene, together and separately. By 2014, though, Reby made the decision to take a step back from actively wrestling in order to raise a family. Over the next few years, she'd give birth to three sons and a daughter.
Reby Hardy: from wrestler to author and graphic designer
After retiring from the ring, Reby continued making appearances alongside her husband in TNA. Most notably, Matt, Reby, their children, and even Reby's father got involved in the "Broken Universe" storyline that first unfolded in the promotion from 2016 to 2017. She later made an appearance in WWE, and Reby has again popped up onscreen in TNA now that Matt is back in that company.
Reby also works as a graphic designer, contributing to pinball machines and other projects, while also staying active on social media to keep fans regularly updated on her family life. Along with all of that, the former wrestler is an author, having written a book called "Life of a Gothic Baby," released in 2023.
There's also been some occasional public drama. In early 2014, Matt and Reby were arrested at a hotel in Virginia, both later pleading no contest to charges of assault and battery. While nothing as serious seems to have taken place since, neither Reby nor Matt have been shy about sharing their marital ups and downs online, though it's often difficult to determine whether their more controversial posts are genuine or simply meant to get people talking.