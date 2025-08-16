Matt Hardy: Meet The WWE Legend's Wife

Over the last decade, Matt Hardy has become a family man, fathering four children with his wife, Rebecca, also known as Reby. For many fans, Reby is a familiar face, having made numerous appearances alongside Matt in TNA and WWE. However, many might not be aware that Reby once had a wrestling career of her own.

Before she began dating Matt, Reby worked as a model and actress, eventually finding her way into pro wrestling through unusual means. In the late 2000s, she began working with MTV in various hosting roles, leading to Reby joining the short-lived series "Lucha Libre USA: Masked Warriors" as an interviewer and commentator in 2010.

Reby soon made her debut as a wrestler, working in both the United States and Mexico over the next several years. She eventually took part in the first-ever SHINE Wrestling event and became a key player in the independent promotion during its early days. This was also around the time that Reby and Matt began dating, after they first met through social media and then worked a show together.

The couple married in 2013, both continuing to work as wrestlers on the independent scene, together and separately. By 2014, though, Reby made the decision to take a step back from actively wrestling in order to raise a family. Over the next few years, she'd give birth to three sons and a daughter.