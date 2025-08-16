Tony Khan Names His Favorite Wrestlers Not On AEW-ROH Roster (And None Work For WWE)

While his main focus is centered on running All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, Tony Khan still has eyes on other companies, some of which he maintains strong working relationships with. During a recent interview with "My Mom's Basement," the AEW President revealed which wrestlers outside of his roster that have been particularly impressing him.

"I just said Zack Sabre Jr., that would be very high in the list. Starlight Kid, very good. AZM, very good ... Mistico by far. Mistico is one of my all-time favorite wrestlers. Mistico has been on Dynamite since I was in college, I'll put it that way. I was a big Mistico guy. I got really into CMLL in the early 2000s. I got into the Lucha blog and on the Death Valley Driver. On Death Valley Driver, they would rank all the wrestlers. They did the DVD VR 500."

AEW fans are already familiar with three of the names on Khan's list — that being Zack Sabre Jr., AZM, and Mistico. Mistico, a current CMLL World Trios Champion, has competed on AEW programming multiple times, with the latest being last month as part of the AEW All In Men's Casino Gauntlet. In the weeks preceding, Mistico (formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE) defeated AEW's The Beast Mortos, Blake Christian, and MJF.

Zack Sabre Jr., the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, will do business with AEW once more as he defends his title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door against an opponent yet to be determined. AZM, the reigning NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, made her AEW debut this past April in an eliminator match against AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. She returned the following month for another eliminator, this time in four-way fashion. Starlight Kid, the current Wonder of STARDOM Champion, has yet to step foot inside an AEW or ROH ring.

