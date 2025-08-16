Former WWE, AEW Stars Reminisce About Opening Acts Of Timeless Toni Storm Gimmick

Toni Storm's "Timeless" gimmick has largely been praised across the industry by fans and veteran wrestlers alike from the get-go of its formation. Recently, former AEW names, Saraya and Bea Priestley, recalled their relationships with Storm, with Priestly revealing that she was around the AEW Women's Champion when she pitched the gimmick.

"When I first got to AEW, she was too nervous to pick up a microphone," Saraya said during her "Rulebreakers" podcast. "Right? So, we were doing, like, The Outcast stuff or whatever, but I remember she had, like, this one line that she had to say and she kept going over and over." Saraya then claimed that Storm ended up doing well, but once she found what she was really passionate about – in essence, her "Timeless" gimmick – she nailed it.

"I was at her house when she was still thinking [of] this idea, and she pitched it to me," Priestley added, recalling how Storm called herself the "modern-day Marilyn Monroe" and just threw everything into the character. "She's like: 'You know what? F**k it! I'm just going to do this and see what happens. I'll be Timeless Toni Storm!' And like, it's just her being silly and fun, but that's how she is all the time." Priestley then added that comedy wrestling is difficult to get right and expressed that she's happy for Storm and the position she currently holds in AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rulebreakers" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.