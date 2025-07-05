Toni Storm's Stunning Evolution From Gold Coast Indies To AEW Megastar

The rise of "Timeless" Toni Storm in AEW has been nothing short of meteoric, but before the 29-year-old could get to that point, she had to pay her dues, not only on the independent scene back home on the Gold Coast of Australia, but in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, though Storm quickly learned WWE wasn't for her. Storm, whose real name is Toni Rossall, became interested in wrestling at a very young age, when the term "WWE Diva" was just beginning to enter the industry's vernacular.

Storm discovered WWE on television when she was just 10 years old living with her mother, when Trish Stratus was dominating the women's division as its champion. The "Timeless" one has said in interviews that she would often get teased in school for being different. While others her age were interested in pop culture and more mainstream sports, Storm was interested in the WWE superstars she would watch on television.

Storm said that she was all in on wrestling well before she would become All Elite. She told ESPN she knew she wanted to be a wrestler herself very early on, and was intrigued by the larger-than-life personalities of WWE. Storm knew one day she wanted to make people as excited as she was while watching wrestling on TV. She's doing just that in AEW now, as a record-breaking four time AEW Women's Champion who has put on some of the best matches in the division, including one currently in talks for match of the year in 2025.

"Timeless" Toni Storm has evolved in many ways throughout her career. From her humble beginnings in the world of professional wrestling on the Gold Coast, to changing her entire wrestling persona from a rock star to an old Hollywood actress, Storm has more than proved herself in all aspects of the business.