Toni Storm Retains Women's World Title At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

The reign of AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm continued Saturday night at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, as she defeated NJPW Strong Women's Champion Willow Nightingale. Storm, who won her belt at Double or Nothing back in May against former champ Jamie Hayter, has now successfully defended twic outside of house show — she beat Skye Blue a few weeks ago on "AEW Dynamite."

The AEW Women's Champion was joined by Outcast members Ruby Soho and Saraya for the show, the former WWE superstar's second appearance in AEW in as many days. Saraya appeared during last night's AEW Collision, attacking Nightingale after she would advance to the second round in the women's Owen Hart tournament. She and Soho were ejected from ringside by the referee, but that didn't prevent Storm from hitting Storm Zero for the win. Other highlights of tonight's match saw Storm getting busted open during the bout and Nightingale landing a death valley driver on the apron.

Despite losing tonight, Nightingale will now look forward to the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-finals, where she will face ROH Women's Champion Athena.