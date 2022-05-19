Toni Storm was a recent guest on AEW Unrestricted where she revealed details of a scrapped WWE segment that the company wanted her to do.

Fans might recall an episode of WWE SmackDown back in November where Storm ended up being hit by a pie to the face from Charlotte Flair. This was done with the intention of embarrassing the former WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion to continue building heat on Charlotte as the two feuded. While Storm did get revenge on Charlotte the week after, the storyline between Storm and Flair never ended up being truly paid off due to Storm’s decision to leave WWE. She walked away from the company at the end of 2021 and has since ended up signing with AEW.

“Well if you must know, I was actually quite happy with that segment that day because it was a lot better than the original idea,” she said. “The original idea, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable with having my shirt ripped off or something like they wanted to do this whole angle where they ripped my shirt and I was going to be all embarrassed in my underwear, I guess, I don’t know. When you’re asked if you’re comfortable to do that and people are literally being fired every single week it’s like, ‘well yeah I am fine, I guess I am comfortable with that, I guess I am going to be doing that.’

“But then a lot of people fought to not have that happen because that would have been a terrible idea. So, to be honest, the pie was actually quite a sweet treat in comparison to what it could have been. In hindsight, I don’t really mind. You know what, I am not even mad, people thinking I am so mad about that, I think it’s hilarious, standing covered in pie.”

Following her return to the ring for AEW back in March, Storm has been regularly featured on both Dynamite and Rampage. She has been primarily feuding with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter while getting the chance to work alongside Ruby Soho. Right now, Storm is part of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament and will be facing Baker in the semi-finals.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

