Multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has been off of television ever since the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view earlier this month. It was announced on a recent edition of The Bump that she is “out of action indefinitely” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey in the I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title.

We noted at that time how behind the scenes, Flair was reportedly taking time away from the company because she had plans to marry her fiance, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, in the coming weeks.

In an update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the couple will reportedly be tying the knot before the month is out! Dave Meltzer notes that Andrade and Charlotte intend to marry over this upcoming Memorial Day Weekend — May 27 – 30.

When it comes to the setting and attire for the ceremony, Flair previously revealed that she has had those two subjects covered since early in the engagement.

“We have a date, it’s this summer in Mexico. I have my dress,” Charlotte Flair stated to BT Sport. “I think Manny (Andrade) would be a little angry if I walked down the aisle with my title. He was like, ‘Mami, for the wedding, I do not want your hair to look like Charlotte.’ I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ Just less makeup, he likes the fresh face.”

Flair and Andrade began dating in February 2019, and they have been engaged since January 1, 2020.

