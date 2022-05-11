During today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, the company announced that Charlotte Flair will be, “out of action indefinitely,” after suffering an arm injury against Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE announced that Charlotte Flair had suffered the injury after her I Quit match against Ronda. That bout saw her lose the SmackDown Women’s Title, and now Kayla Braxton has revealed that the former champion is going to be out indefinitely.

“We do have some breaking news here on The Bump, it’s an update on the condition of Charlotte Flair,” she said. “Obviously, on Sunday night after Charlotte lost her SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey, I did report that she was suffering a fracture of the radius. However, we do have more breaking news right now.

“I, unfortunately, have to report that due to the injury suffered at the hands of Ronda Rousey in that match, we have learned that Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely. This is just a huge blow to the former champion who put up one hell of a fight. Probably one of the most all-time great I Quit matches in WWE history.

“We are sending our well wishes to Charlotte Flair, we hope to see you back in action soon. But, like I just said due to the fracture of the radius that she did suffer, she will be out indefinitely.”

Despite the fact WWE is pushing that Charlotte Flair is injured, this is believed to be a kayfabe injury. Flair is reportedly taking some time away from the WWE ring to marry her fiance’, AEW’s Andrade El Idolo. They publicly revealed their plans to get married this summer and taking some time off now would make sense in order to allow the couple to do that.

The timescale of this current break from WWE TV is unknown at this time.

BREAKING: As announced on @WWETheBump, due to the injury suffered during the "I Quit" Match at #WMBacklash, @MsCharlotteWWE is out of action INDEFINITELY. pic.twitter.com/ix5tBGsr7S — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts