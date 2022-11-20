Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear

A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear.

Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker.

Hayter made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the October 23, 2019 edition of "AEW Dynamite." She lost her debut against Baker. She officially signed with AEW in August 2021 and has since aligned herself with Baker and Rebel.

Before losing the title tonight, Storm held the title since defeating Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Hayter in a Four-Way Match at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4. She actually pinned Hayter to win the match. During her reign, Storm defended the title against Serena Deeb, Athena, Shida, and Baker. The former WWE "NXT UK" star made her AEW debut on the March 30 episode of "Dynamite," where she defeated The Bunny in the first qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

As noted, the Interim AEW Women's title was created after Thunder Rosa announced that she was injured and couldn't defend the title at All Out against Storm. Rosa recently gave an update about her back injury and revealed that she was able to run again for the first time in several months. Rosa has held the AEW Women's World title since defeating Baker in a Steel Cage match during the "Dynamite: St. Patrick's Day Slam" event.

