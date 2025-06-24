AEW's Mercedes Mone Shares Still Photo Sequence From Toni Storm Suplex

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is on a collision course with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Storm appeared in Mexico City last week, surprising fans at "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico" and suplexing Mone, after the AEW TBS Champion won the CMLL Women's World Championship by defeating Zeuxis.

Despite being on the receiving end of the move, Mercedes Mone revisited that moment today, sharing pics of the surprise attack on X (formerly Twitter). Whether Mone was promising retribution or not is left to the imagination of fans, as Mone did not caption the photo series. On Saturday's "Collision," Storm promised to "eat [Mone] alive" should the AEW TBS Champion "make a wrong move."

The two women were thrust into competition by the Owen Hart Tournament. Mercedes won the tournament at AEW Double or Nothing, earning the right to challenge Storm at the upcoming All In: Texas event in Arlington, TX's Globe Life Field. Storm has been the champion since AEW Grand Slam: Australia, putting her title reign at 128 days. Mone isn't just AEW TBS Champion, but also the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, the EWA Women's Champion, and the CMLL Women's World Champion, which she won on Wednesday. She also carries a belt representing her win in the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Mone and Storm aren't the only champions facing off at All In: Texas, as it was announced that the match between AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will determine the first AEW Unified Champion.