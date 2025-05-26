Toni Storm Beats Mina Shirakawa, Retains AEW Women's World Title At Double Or Nothing

It was a Forbidden Door 2024 rematch in Phoenix at "Double or Nothing." Sunday, "Timeless" Toni Storm put her AEW Women's World Championship up against the soon-to-be newest member of AEW's women's division, Mina Shirakawa, in singles action. While Shirakawa fought (and danced) admirably, Storm walked out with the championship firm in her hands, and a date with Owen Hart Cup winner Mercedes Moné scheduled for Texas.

Storm and Shirakawa had an evenly-paced match, with Shirakawa balancing her eccentric dance moves with some impressive leg-based submission techniques. Storm responded to Shirakawa's technical know-how with scrappy Thesz Presses, right hands, and lifting moves. Despite the even start, Shirakawa began to overwhelm the champion as the match progressed, especially after she used the body of a leveled Luther to hit Storm with a spinning Crossbody. Shirakawa continued to put heavy pressure on the champion's leg, with more Dragon Screws and leg-based wear-down submissions putting the champion in agony. Shirakawa's long-term targeting worked wonders, as Storm's injured leg prevented her from landing her lethal Hip Attacks during a moment in the corner for Shirakawa.

Storm's leg plagued her throughout the match, but the champion continued to fight. Despite Shirakawa's impressive offense, Storm stayed alive just long enough to finally land a Hip Attack, but Shirakawa reversed Storm's following Sky-High attempt into a Figure Four. After a series of small package pin attempts, Storm managed to strike Shirakawa with a headbutt before landing a Storm Zero. The match ended with an extension of good will between the competitors in the form of a brief but passionate kiss.

With her victory, Storm is set to continue her record-breaking fourth AEW Women's World Championship reign. Storm gained the title from former protege Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia, and is now looking forward to a title defense against AEW TBS Champion Moné at All In.