Mina Shirakawa Bids Farewell To STARDOM After Final Match Before Formal Jump To AEW

While nothing has been officially by the company themselves, Mina Shirakawa has announced that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis in the near future. With that in mind, the former Wonder of STARDOM Champion has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that her recent match at STARDOM's "American Dream in Neon City" on April 18 was her final match with the company.

That was my last match in STARDOM....🥺 Love you all—so grateful for everything!#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/dOLZOag2qp — 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) April 18, 2025

Shirakawa teamed up with Raychell Rose in a losing effort against the team of Hazuki and Suzu Suzuki in the show's opening bout, a match that took place just 24 hours after her final night teaming with her Empress Nexus Venus stablemate HAKANO at "American Dream in Sin City" against HATE's Natsuko Tora and Momo Watanabe. Shirakawa had already wrapped up her time in Japan at the start of April, with her final event in Japan seeing her wrestle the entire STARDOM roster, as well as her Empress Nexus Venus stable in two gauntlet matches, and having a short exhibition match against long-time rival Tam Nakano.

Despite her STARDOM contract expiring on March 31, it's not yet known when Shirakawa will begin life as a full-time AEW star, but it has already been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that she will be moving to the United States permanently in the coming weeks. Her first big test when she arrives Stateside won't actually be for AEW. Instead, Shirakawa will compete at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Resurgence event on May 9, where she will face AZM and Mercedes Mone in a three-way match for Mone's NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. Shirakawa will want revenge for losing her title match against Mone at NJPW's Wrestle Dynasty event back in January, a match that saw Shirakawa lose her RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship to "The CEO."