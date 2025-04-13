AEW's Mercedes Moné Officially Defending NJPW STRONG Women's Title In Three-Way Match

Mercedes Moné's schedule as a triple champion is starting to ramp up as her next defense of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship seems to have been confirmed. At NJPW's "Windy City Riot" event on April 11, STARDOM's AZM and AEW-bound Mina Shirakawa faced off to see who would be next in line to challenge "The CEO." However, fans were still left wondering who Moné would face as the match between AZM and Shirakawa ended in double count out.

The two women were still at each other's throats when they got backstage, and as NJPW cameras tried to catch up with AZM and Shirakawa on what they think should happen next, Rocky Romero stepped in and offered a solution, a three-way match featuring Moné, Shirakawa, and AZM, at NJPW's Resurgence event in Ontario, Canada on May 9.

"The CEO" had already been confirmed to appear at Resurgence back in February, and will now be looking forward to facing two women who she has already crossed paths with in recent years. Back in 2023, Moné made her first defense of the IWGP Women's Championship at NJPW's Sakura Genesis event where she defeated AZM in a three-way match that also featured Hazuki, and in January 2025, she successfully defended the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship against Shirakawa at the Wrestle Dynasty event in the Tokyo Dome.

Before any of the women get to Resurgence, Moné will continue to march on in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when she faces ROH Women's World Champion Athena on the April 16 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where she a win will guarantee her a spot in the final at Double or Nothing on May 25. She will then jet off to the United Kingdom to defend the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship at RevPro's High Stakes event on April 20 against Kanji.