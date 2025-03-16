Mercedes Mone's First RevPro Women's Title Contender Named

After claiming the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship with a victory over Mina Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty, Mecedes Mone vowed to "fiercely defend" it against the United Kingdom's top talents. Following the events of RevPro's Epic Encounter show on March 16, we now know the identity of her first challenger.

At Epic Encounter, All Elite Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo fell short against Kanji, an independent wrestler native to England. Afterward, Mone — a fellow AEW talent — appeared in a video congratulating Kanji on her win, which earned her an opportunity to challenge "The CEO" for the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship next month. This title match will specifically take place at RevPro's High Stakes event at the Doncaster Dome on Sunday, April 20 (the same day as night two of WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas).

🚨IT'S OFFICIAL 📅 Sunday April 20th 2025

📍Doncaster Dome Undisputed British Women's Championship:

MERCEDES MONE (c) VS KANJI 🎟️ https://t.co/cn1i7fCxlW pic.twitter.com/IkUWaXsU4h — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) March 16, 2025

Across her eight-year in-ring career, Kanji has emerged as a top talent in the United Kingdom pro wrestling scene, with two reigns as PROGRESS Women's Champion and one as House of Pain Women's Champion to her name. In recent years, she's become a regular fixture for RevPro, and in doing so, racked up wins over the likes of Safire Reed, Lucia Lee, LA Taylor, and AEW's Serena Deeb. Elsewhere, Kanji appeared on a June 2019 episode of "WWE NXT UK" in which she and 11 other women competed in a battle royal for an NXT UK Women's Championship title shot. Interestingly, that title was held by the current AEW Women's Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, at the time.