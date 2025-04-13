Athena, Jamie Hayter Advance In Women's Owen Hart Cup On AEW Collision, Semifinals Set
The Owen Hart Cup is in full swing, with two quarterfinals matches slated for Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." Harley Cameron, Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena, Billie Starkz, and Jamie Hayter all locked up Saturday for a chance at "Timeless" Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship, but by the time the smoke settled in Springfield, only Hayter and Athena found themselves one step closer to the gold.
Starkz and Hayter began the night's Cup festivities, with Hayter scaring her opponent off her feet in the opening moments of the match. Starkz attempted to regain face by offering her hand to Hayter, only to throw Hayter against the ropes and straight into a kick. Action spilled to the outside, and Starkz dove off the ring announcer's barrier to nail Hayter with a Swanton Bomb. Hayter recovered, and dominated the match until Starkz hit the former AEW Women's World Champion with a resounding suplex. Starkz attempted to follow up her daring move with a Swanton Bomb and a Boat Driver attempt, but Hayter re-established her dominance with a Stalling Suplex onto the outside. Both women beat the referee's ten-count, but things unraveled for Starkz swiftly as Hayter leveled her with a lariat for the win.
Cameron and Athena locked up later in the evening.
Cameron and Athena's contest wasted no time, with both women beginning the match with a series of pin covers and reversals. The two had a mostly back-and-forth match after their initial lock-up, with each woman expertly reversing or countering their opponent's offense before long. The fight spilled to the outside quickly, with Athena tossing Cameron with a Suplex off of the apron. When the action resumed in the ring, Athena had her opponent tied up in a brutal variant of the Torture Rack submission. Cameron briefly gained an advantage in the match when she plucked a soaring Athena out of the air with a left hand, but failed to secure the pin cover. Athena recovered to pick up the victory following a picture-perfect Eclipse onto Cameron. After the match, Moné appeared via video package to taunt Athena, calling her future competitor "just a speed bump on [her] track to success."
Hayter will now take on Kris Statlander on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru" in Cup semifinals, while Athena will meet current TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on the same episode. The winner of those matches will progress to Cup finals, which will be hosted at "AEW: Double or Nothing," live from Glendale, Arizona on May 25. The winner of Cup finals will earn the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship in July, when AEW hosts "All In" in Texas.