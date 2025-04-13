Athena, Jamie Hayter Advance In Women's Owen Hart Cup On AEW Collision, Semifinals Set

Cameron and Athena's contest wasted no time, with both women beginning the match with a series of pin covers and reversals. The two had a mostly back-and-forth match after their initial lock-up, with each woman expertly reversing or countering their opponent's offense before long. The fight spilled to the outside quickly, with Athena tossing Cameron with a Suplex off of the apron. When the action resumed in the ring, Athena had her opponent tied up in a brutal variant of the Torture Rack submission. Cameron briefly gained an advantage in the match when she plucked a soaring Athena out of the air with a left hand, but failed to secure the pin cover. Athena recovered to pick up the victory following a picture-perfect Eclipse onto Cameron. After the match, Moné appeared via video package to taunt Athena, calling her future competitor "just a speed bump on [her] track to success."

Hayter will now take on Kris Statlander on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru" in Cup semifinals, while Athena will meet current TBS Champion Mercedes Moné on the same episode. The winner of those matches will progress to Cup finals, which will be hosted at "AEW: Double or Nothing," live from Glendale, Arizona on May 25. The winner of Cup finals will earn the right to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship in July, when AEW hosts "All In" in Texas.