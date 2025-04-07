Mercedes Mone Beats Julia Hart, Wins First Women's Owen Hart Cup Match At AEW Dynasty

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is one step closer to challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW All In Texas after defeating Julia Hart in the first round of the women's 2025 Owen Hart Foundation tournament at AEW Dynasty. Mone will go on to face either Harley Cameron or ROH Women's Champion Athena in the semi-finals.

Hart, a former TBS Champion herself, had an answer for much of Mone's offense to start off the match. At one point, Mone slipped on the ropes, but recovered quickly with a taunt to the audience, but Hart was able to gain control with the champion slightly distracted. Mone got Hart hung up upside down in the ropes by her knees, but when the champion charged at her, Hart got out of the way, sending Mone out of the ring. Hart hit a cross body to Mone to take her out. Back in the ring, Hart hit a DDT and almost pinned Mone, who then countered a second DDT successfully.

Hart attempted a moonsault from the top, but Mone got her boots up and clipped Hart in the jaw. She hit two backstabbers then locked in the Statement Maker, but Hart was able to stay in it and countered into a Hartless. Mone rolled back into a Statement Maker and in the end, was able to pin Hart for the victory to move to the next round of the tournament.