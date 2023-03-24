Mercedes Mone Will Defend IWGP Women's Title Against AZM And Hazuki At NJPW Sakura Genesis

Mercedes Mone will defend the IWGP Women's Championship on April 8 at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Sakura Genesis event. "The CEO" will put the gold on the line in a three-way match against World Wonder Ring Stardom's Hazuki and AZM.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that AZM was set to challenge Mone for the title at Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, but there had been talks about adding Hazuki into the mix. At a recent press conference, current Stardom High Speed Champion AZM expressed her desire to challenge Mone for the IWGP Women's Championship. Hazuki later put her name forward, with Mone ultimately confirming the three-way bout on social media with a match graphic including the two Stardom stars. She wrote, "April 8. Sakura Genesis. Time to get the Mone."

Mayu Iwatani recently suggested that she would like to challenge for IWGP Women's Championship at Stardom's All Star Grand Queendom event on April 23. WON noted that an angle was filmed for Giula's World of Stardom Championship defense against Tam Nakano as the main event for the April 23 show. However, it was implied that whoever is the IWGP Women's Champion walking into that event will put the belt on the line against Iwatani.

Mone defeated KAIRI to become the IWGP Women's Champion last month at NJPW Battle in the Valley. It's unclear if the "The CEO" will be performing for NJPW and their sister promotion Stardom after All Star Grand Queendom, as her current short-term deal reportedly expires following that event.