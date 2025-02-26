AEW's Mercedes Mone Announced For Upcoming NJPW Show To Defend STRONG Title

Mercedes Mone has had a bright start to her year, winning the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship from Mina Shirakawa at the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, and has since made two successful defenses of her AEW TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki and Harley Cameron respectively. However, it looks like her NJPW STRONG Women's Championship will be on the line once again as "The CEO" has been confirmed to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Resurgence event in Ontario, California on May 9.

Mone has already made four defenses of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship since dethroning Stephanie Vaquer at the 2024 Forbidden Door pay-per-view. She has defeated Momo Watanabe and Hazuki at NJPW events, Emi Sakura on the 2024 Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," and against the aforementioned Shirakawa in the Tokyo Dome earlier this year. With that said, Watanabe is looking to gain a measure of revenge as she has challenged Mone to a match for the TBS Championship at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 9.

Mone is set to surpass Giulia's reign of 241 days as the longest reigning NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, which will happen by the time Revolution rolls around, but Mone still needs six more defenses of the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship if she wants to surpass Giulia record of nine successful defenses. Before Resurgence, Mone already has a very busy schedule as she booked to appear for multiple companies in the coming months. Outside of her commitments with AEW, Mone will appear at a House of Glory event on March 15, marking the first time since 2012 that she will be appearing at an independent show, before travelling to the United Kingdom for RevPro's High Stakes event on April 20 where she is slated to make her first defense of the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship.