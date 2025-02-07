AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Set To Wrestle First Indie Match Since Joining WWE In 2012

Mercedes Mone has dominated All Elite Wrestling since she debuted for the company in March 2024, and has since gone on to add titles from New Japan Pro Wrestling and RevPro to her collection in the past year. However, The CEO is now turning her attention back to where it all began for her: the independent scene.

Fightful Select and House of Glory have announced that the AEW TBS Champion will be making her first independent appearance in 13 years for the New York-based promotion on March 15 for an event that has yet to be named. The show will take place in HOG's home of The NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens, New York, and it will stream live of TrillerTV+, with tickets currently on sale at House of Glory's official website. The promotion has not announced any other names for the event at the time of writing, or who Mone's opponent will be on the night, but they have confirmed that more announcements regarding the show will be appearing on their media channels in the coming weeks.

Given that Mone signed with WWE right as the company was establishing "WWE NXT" as its own developmental brand, not a lot is known about The CEO's time on the independent scene pre-2012. Wrestling under the names Mercedes KV and Miss Mercedes, the AEW TBS Champion performed primarily in on the North East independent circuit for two years, debuting in 2010 and winning the women's championships in promotions such as Independent Wrestling Entertainment in Maine and Chaotic Wrestling in Massachusetts. Her final match on the indies before debuting in WWE in October 2012 came at Connecticut Wrestling Entertainment's fourth anniversary show in August of that year, where she was defeated by Ivy Fit while Frankie Arion served as the special guest referee.