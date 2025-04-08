Backstage Update On Mina Shirakawa's Future, AEW Plans

For the majority of 2025, Mina Shirakawa has been wrestling in STARDOM, but at the beginning of the year she battled Mercedes Mone at Wrestle Dynasty in a double title match for the NJPW STRONG and RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championships. The match marked Shirakawa's only bout affiliated with AEW this year, with the rest of her appearances for the promotion occurring in 2024, where she had the opportunity to wrestle the likes of Toni Storm and Mariah May. That said, last month Shirakawa announced that she would be joining AEW full-time after her contract with STARDOM expired on March 31, and now Dave Meltzer has revealed what her possible future plans are with the company in a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"She's going to be at WrestleMania weekend doing I think what is it, two STARDOM shows ... but she's moving back to the United States, she's full-time with AEW, I don't know when she's going to start back, but it should be whenever Tony [Khan] gets to start using her."

Leading up to WrestleMania, STARDOM American Dream 2025 will take place at The Veil Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 17 and Friday April 18. Along with Shirakawa, other STARDOM stars such as Saya Iida, Hazuki, Maika, Starlight Kid, Suzu Suzuki and Momo Watanabe are scheduled to appear over the two-day event.

