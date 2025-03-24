AEW's Saraya Comments On The Evolution Of Toni Storm From Their Days In The Outcasts

Before she became "Timeless," Toni Storm was an "Outcast." Under the guidance of former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya, Storm and Ruby Soho led the women's division as a nefarious duo, leaving their calling card with a spray paint can in hand. As three former WWE stars destined for greatness, they flourished following their alliance in AEW. However, the bond between the three women was evident both on-screen and off-screen. In an interview with The Takedown on SI, Saraya recalls helping Storm build the foundation that has made her a must-see attraction every week and how timid the now historic four-time Women's World Champion was before capturing the spotlight.

"I just remember when we we're in a group, me and Ruby [Soho] were helping [Toni] with promos. She would just have one line and be terrified to do this line," Saraya recalled. "She'd be going over it and over it and over it, while me and Ruby had all these lines."

Now, Storm exudes confidence as her vulgar yet sultry words flow effortlessly. In fact, it's her words that express the emotional depth of what fans eagerly anticipate before they experience what she describes as "a performance of a lifetime," which Saraya agrees with.

"She's one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time," Saraya praised. "And she's one of my favorites all together right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting, and I love that. And it's just funny seeing her from two years ago... when she was scared to pick up a microphone."