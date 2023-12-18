Why AEW's Ruby Soho Calls The Outcasts One Of The Best Things To Happen In Her Career

The Outcasts may have ultimately fizzled out after Toni Storm shifted to her "Timeless" character, but Ruby Soho admitted that being put in the group was one of the best things to have happened in her entire career.

"Obviously, I was a part of another trio with a very similar mentality previously," she said to "Alicia Atout" when referencing WWE's Riott Squad. "I think both of those groups came to me at a time when I needed them specifically." For Soho, the Riott Squad was beneficial as she was leaping into a new situation (WWE's main roster) alongside two people who were in the exact same situation as her. However, by the time The Outcasts came around she was more experienced, and after going through various highs and lows the AEW star admitted she just needed to have some fun again.

"I was taking things too seriously, I was getting upset and frustrated, or nervous and anxious. There was a lot of different feelings that weren't positive coming to me based off of professional wrestling," Soho admitted. "Being with them has been some of the most fun times I have ever had in wrestling and we were similar, we'd been doing this for a long time and I think all three of us needed that in that moment." For Soho, the faction was one of the best times of her career. While they are no longer a trio, Soho has continued working alongside Saraya, whom Soho says she is still having a blast with.

