AEW's Jon Moxley On What To Expect From Hometown Dynamite In Cincinnati

"AEW Dynamite" is set to emanate from the The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on Wednesday, and Cincy's favorite son, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, appeared on a local television station to hype up both "Dynamite" and the "AEW Collision" taping set for Thursday. Moxley sat down on "Cincy Lifestyle" on Tuesday and compared what's going to happen on the shows to a Hot Pocket exploding in the microwave after being left in there too long. He also talked about how important it was to him to bring professional wrestling back to his hometown.

"It feels like a holiday to me," Moxley said. "It's a very cool venue. Cool concerts and everything. Brand new venue. But, professional wrestling, the greatest sport in the world, very unique atmosphere. With this stage and everything, it kind of transforms the Brady Music Center into a gladiatorial arena. It's a very, very intense atmosphere, and one you can only experience live via buying tickets and being there yourself."

Moxley is set to take on Kevin Knight on Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite." He faced Knight's JetSpeed tag team partner, "Speedball" Mike Bailey in a victory last week. Moxley called Knight a "very promising young, potential future star" on "Cincy Lifestyle," but also gave a prediction for their bout.

"'Potential' being the operative word there," he said. "It's not so much the fall or the throw or the traveling through the air that's going to hurt him. It's the abrupt splat when he hits the mat."

