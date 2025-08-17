The On-Brand Reason WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Doesn't Watch Wrestling Anymore

Bret "The Hitman" Hart has prided himself on his trademark catchphrase, "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be." Even in retirement, Hart stands firmly by the moniker of being "the best" in the industry, and often criticizes the current generation of pro wrestling, which he recently did again in an interview at the Vaughan Comic Con.

"Wrestling is such a strange profession. There's no real categories for it and I think – I don't know – my personal feeling about professional wrestling today is that the wrestlers today are mostly – for the most part – are actors pretending to be wrestlers," Hart proclaimed. The veteran went on to note how holds and wrestling psychology seem to be a thing of the past, and added that the real art behind the sport was to never injure anyone, and that Bill Goldberg never understood this.

"I knew that, well I felt that anyway, that the matches I was doing? No one was ever gonna top them," Hart added before recalling something Hulk Hogan once told him. "He said a few months ago that...'The problem with Bret Hart is he really thinks he's the greatest wrestler of all time.' And he's right. I really do think that I'm the best wrestler of all time, or at least so far." Hart further proclaimed that he doesn't think anyone will ever beat his storytelling or style. "It's a different era now and wrestling's...I don't watch it anymore."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Vaughan Comic Con and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.