AEW Dynamite - 8/13/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Forbidden Door 2025 is just around the corner, and while the current card features can't-miss matches like "Timeless" Toni Storm versus Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship and Kazuchika Okada versus Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship, you would not be remiss in criticizing AEW's self-imposed emphasis on a card that is, supposedly, meant to highlight AEW and NJPW talent. While such a criticism was not completely addressed on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite," Tony Khan did take a step to rectify the issue, as NJPW's Hiromu Takahashi appeared in Cincinnati to clear house and stake his claim on Kyle Fletcher's TNT Championship.

Takahashi appeared as the final member of AEW's weekly heels-versus-faces Eight Man Tag Team Match, aligning himself with Brody King, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hologram to take on the combined forces of The Young Bucks and The Don Callis Family's Fletcher and Josh Alexander. The match was pretty run-of-the-mill stuff, considering the talent within: the Bucks had great synergy, Hologram stunned with a death-defying dive to the outside, and Fletcher asserted his dominance as TNT Champion. Khan scored the night's first brownie point by having Takahashi get the match's winning pin, after the NJPW star rocked Alexander with a Superkick and Death Valley Driver combo. This was a small gesture of goodwill towards NJPW in a time of justifiable criticism towards AEW and its Forbidden Door favoritism. Takahashi and NJPW went over, but not at the cost of any AEW star's reputation (I guess Alexander lost some dignity, but he hasn't found much of that with the Callis family anyway).

As the boys marched to the back following their loss, the match was announced: Takahashi will represent NJPW at The O2 Arena in London when he takes on Fletcher for the TNT Championship at Forbidden Door. In a card that is so AEW-heavy, an NJPW star making the cut is pretty notable news for the company. It's a fun and logical decision: Fletcher is looking for NJPW's best to test himself against at Forbidden Door, and while I'm not too familiar with Takahashi's body of work, his multi-colored gear, dyed hair, and infectious energy make for an eye-catching look that AEW fans unfamiliar with NJPW can easily rally behind. Pair that with the sample of a Fletcher/Takahashi lock-up that we got at the beginning of Wednesday's Eight-Man Tag Team Match, and this is looking to be an entertaining, no-frills, low-stakes match-up that will see some great wrestling from both sides.

Again, this isn't the fix to the criticism surrounding the Forbidden Door card. For a card that boasts the dissolution of promotional barriers with its enticing name, there is a startling focus on AEW versus AEW match-ups. Is one TNT Championship going to tip the scales in NJPW's favor? No, but it is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, Fletcher and Takahashi's match can set a good example for AEW/NJPW mix-ups, so next year's Forbidden Door can cross more boundaries.

Written by Angeline Phu