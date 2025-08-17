Eric Bischoff On Hulk Hogan's Passion For Characters, Idea For WWE Competition Series

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has recently claimed that WWE would've benefited from creating a competition elimination reality show, with the late WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan as one of the judges. Speaking on "83 Weeks," Bischoff outlined an idea he would've wanted to pitch to Hogan that had the potential to showcase "The Hulkster's" love for character building.

"Why don't we have a series, competition elimination series on Netflix ... we're taking developmental talent coming through "NXT" and they're competing not only to showcase their wrestling abilities but with a big emphasis on creating their own characters and developing those characters. And Hulk gets to judge."

Bischoff continued by sharing Hogan's desire to start Real American Freestyle Wrestling, explaining that it was the six-time WWE Champion's idea to help amateur wrestlers develop an intriguing persona that could connect with an engaging audience.

"The reason that he got excited about Real American Freestyle when he called me and hot tagged me into this thing, what sold me was he said, 'Brother, these amateur wrestlers, I've been on the road with them for last six weeks ... these guys got that Conor McGregor swag. We can build something with these guys.'"

Bischoff reiterated that Hogan had a passion for helping wrestlers create a persona, and feels the competition show would've allowed him to pass on the knowledge he learned from being the most popular character in wrestling during one of the hottest eras in the business.

