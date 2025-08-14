AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses 'Mixed Emotions,' Experience At Hulk Hogan's Funeral

The wrestling world is moving on after the death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who was laid to rest recently in a star-studded memorial service. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was one of many wrestling luminaries to attend Hogan's memorial, and on "My World," Jarrett recounted the complicated nature of mourning with such public figures.

"I just have mixed emotions because it was a very private gathering and everything that went with it," Jarrett said.

The WWE Hall of Famer understands that wrestling was a major part of Hogan's life, but he also felt that the public and private blurred.

"It's public knowledge that Vince [McMahon] spoke and Triple H spoke," Jarrett said. "When the pastor got up at the end, and he — in a way — gave his message, that I guess you could say would be typical of a funeral ... but his ability to weave in and out of it, Hulk's testimony over the last two or three years ... To hear him articulate, specifically Hulk's last two years, and his testimony, and how Hulk was viewing the world, and what he was doing, and all that ... That is something that I wish the whole world could've heard because it's not coming from a wrestling announcer or a podcast or an interview or promoting an event ... His speech was obviously, in private, invitation-only; it was not done for clicks. He was pouring his heart out for the man he knew, and that was very, very special."

The sermon touched Jarrett.

"I leaned over to Karen [Jarrett] and I said, 'My god, I'm so glad I'm here to hear that,'" Jarrett said.