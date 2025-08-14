Karrion Kross Says Triple H Wasn't Okay With WWE WrestleMania 41 Worked-Shoot Promo

Karrion Kross is gone from WWE, with the former WWE NXT Champion's contract expiring recently. Kross's exit was met with much speculation, as many wondered if Kross was involved in some kind of angle, much like how Seth Rollins faked a knee injury before cashing in his Money In The Bank contract at SummerSlam. One of the major reasons for the speculation was a worked-shoot promo that Kross cut right after WrestleMania 41, in which his character voiced frustrations over his use, or lack thereof, in WWE ahead of WrestleMania in his hometown.

"I sit down. I said what I said. I walked out of the shot. They turned the camera off. I walked back into the room [and thanked everyone in the room]," Kross said in an interview with Ariel Helwani. Kross then made sure that word was sent back to WWE management that he was simply working an angle with his complaints. "Sure enough, not everybody knew that was a work...I can't say that it backfired, but [higher-ups] got upset with it because they thought it was real."

Kross explained that a lot of WWE programming is run through the company's creative department, and is usually vetted, but Kross was under the impression that the promo could be "improvisational." Because of miscommunication between departments, some in management spent a week under the impression that Kross had some kind of outburst.

"One day I waited for [Triple H], once it was brought to my attention that he was not ok with it, and I explained everything to him," Kross continued. "No one told him anything...My job that day was to make people believe, like any other day."