Kota Ibushi Makes Big Announcement About AEW Contract Status Following Dynamite Return

Kota Ibushi is set to pass through the unguarded beaded curtain known as the "Forbidden Door" next Sunday, as he'll be one of the talents taking part in the all-star Lights Out Steel Cage Match at the event on August 24. While primarily known for his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has been an AEW talent for the last two years, and it appears AEW will get another two out of the "Golden Star."

Ibushi took to Instagram to announce that he has re-signed with AEW for another two years.

"This was amazing!! ️The crossroads of life," Ibushi wrote, alongside a video of him riding on Tony Khan's private jet. "I was never born to ride a private jet! And I signed a 2 year re-signment. I still want to live, but I have to live. I can't imagine being in pro wrestling until I'm 45. What more do you want? I don't know. I have a dream to live and live this kind of pro wrestling! Back in the day, when I was little. Just not just good 99% hell you won't get there. How tough that 99% hell is was far above imagination. From training and daily living. Just don't look down. Up the top. Still not enough not like this!! ️ from now on."

Ibushi taking part in the NJPW cross-promotional event is significant, as Ibushi had a fairly acrimonious falling out with NJPW, accusing NJPW bosses of "sexual harrassement" among a number of other allegations.