Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, MJF Top List Of WWE & AEW Stars Jeff Hardy Wants To Wrestle

In the present day, Jeff Hardy is one-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions, with the other half being his brother, Matt Hardy. Despite that, Jeff still has several ambitions related to singles competition, which he divulged to the "Outside The Ring Podcast."

"I kind of had a bucket list [of who I want to wrestle in the future]," Jeff said. "I know MJF was in one of them from AEW. Definitely Roman Reigns. I used to say that a lot. He's just such a superpower in the world of pro wrestling. Orange Cassidy, I never got to work with him, and he's just such a different breed as well. So yeah, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Roman Reigns. Cody Rhodes actually would be incredible because he's the biggest wrestler on planet Earth as we speak."

While in AEW, Jeff Hardy shared a locker room with MJF and Orange Cassidy, but never a ring. Meanwhile in WWE, Jeff crossed paths with Cody Rhodes in a handful of live event battle royals throughout 2007 and 2008, three of which "The Charismatic Enigma" won. As for Roman Reigns, their lone in-ring encounter took shape at a WWE live event in December 2021, when Jeff teamed with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to take on The Bloodline. This tag bout is remembered for being Jeff's last as an official WWE roster member due to him being released from the company mere days after it. Jeff and WWE later cleared the air about the circumstances surrounding Jeff's exit, making a future return now possible.

In that potential future, Jeff would like "The OTC" to be his retirement match opponent. "As far as my solo dimension, I might have to say that a Roman Reigns match would be pretty epic for a last match," he said. "All those years he was a champion, just took it to such a different level."

