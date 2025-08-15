Veteran WWE Referee Charles Robinson Hospitalized After Suffering Animal Bite

WWE Veteran referee Charles Robinson is one of the longest tenured officials in the promotion, and has become a star in his own right over the years of calling some of the biggest matches in WWE history. In the past, Robinson has had several run ins with wrestlers during matches, but recently he got on the wrong side of a bat, who ended up biting him, resulting in a rush to the emergency room.

Robinson shared a picture of himself in the hospital, where the veteran referee clearly wasn't taking the situation too seriously. In the same post, he shared a brief clip where he's attended to by a nurse administering medication. In the post Robinson had the following to say: "Great way to start the morning. 2:00am and got bit by a bat. That's right a bat! 4 hours later in the ER and six shots."

In a follow up post, Robinson also shared a picture of the bat that bit him. Based on the picture, it's unclear if it's a candid moment of when the little animal bit him or simply a handler removing him, but Robinson didn't seem to hold any resentment to the animal, as he still described it as "a cutie."

Robinson is no stranger to injuries; in 2014, he nearly lost a thumb during a freak accident in Saudi Arabia; his 2017 injury during the Royal Rumble clash for the WWE Championship between John Cena and AJ Styles; and a fractured left index finger in 2017 during a "SmackDown" clash between Bishop Dyer and Shinsuke Nakamura.