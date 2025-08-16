Naomi Appearance Announced For Monday's WWE Raw As Questions About Her Status Linger

It was announced during "WWE SmackDown" that Women's World Champion Naomi will appear on "WWE Raw" on Monday, following last week's news that she could not be medically cleared to compete in her scheduled title defense against Iyo Sky.

There has been no firm update on her status as of yet, with it being reported since that the matter forced the trigger to be pulled on Sky and Asuka's break-up angle, and her colleague Natalya explaining that she should be given the space to address the situation when she feels ready. That time may be drawing closer, as Joe Tessitore noted during the "SmackDown" broadcast that she will appear on Monday, though it wasn't explicitly stated that she would be commenting on the matter.

Naomi has been Women's World Champion for 34 days at the time of writing, having cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to make Sky's Evolution title defense against Rhea Ripley into a triple threat and claiming the title. She went on to wrestle one tag match on "Raw" before defending her title in another triple threat against Ripley and Sky at SummerSlam, retaining the title in her most recent match to date. The Women's World Championship is still officially held by Naomi, with her appearance on Monday likely to shed light on that matter.