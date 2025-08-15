Why Natalya Thinks Something Serious Is Going On With WWE Women's World Champ Naomi

Fans of "WWE Raw" were initially expecting to see a WWE Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY and the current titleholder Naomi this week. Mere hours before the action kicked off, though, WWE revealed that Naomi had not been medically cleared to compete, resulting in the cancellation of her scheduled title defense against SKY. Much like the fans, the finer details surrounding Naomi's absence also reportedly remain a mystery to the WWE locker room, including her long-time friend and colleague Natalya.

"Especially for the locker room, it's one of those things that somebody will know what's going on. But in this situation, Naomi's a really close friend of mine, I just feel like it's a time right now where she needs space," Natalya said on "Busted Open Radio." "So usually when something crazy is going on, I don't think it's crazy in a bad way, but I think that obviously it's private, it's personal.

"Nobody ever wants to go down with an injury. Knowing how hard Naomi has fought to get this spot that she's in, she's at the top of the division ... I feel like she's so beyond grateful for it, so whatever is going on right now, there's a part of me that wants to be like, 'Hey, [Naomi], what's going on? Tell me, give me the scoop.' But the other part of me is like sometimes when people are going through something or they're dealing with an injury or some extenuating situation, I feel like she will talk about it when she's ready to talk about it"

According to Natalya, Naomi would have jumped at the opportunity to wrestle SKY one-on-one as she is considered to be one of the greatest performers not only in WWE, but in the entire world. Given that their singles match didn't come to fruition, however, Natalya is under the impression that there is something "really" going on with Naomi behind the scenes right now.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.