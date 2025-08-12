Cryptic Report Provides Some Details About Naomi Being Pulled From WWE Raw Title Match

Current Women's World Champion Naomi was mysteriously pulled from her scheduled "WWE Raw" match hours ahead of yesterday's show, and it's still not clear why the champion wasn't able to defend her title. According to a report from PWInsider Elite, Naomi was backstage before yesterday's "Raw," ruling out travel issues as a reason for her absence. The outlet was unable to determine if Naomi stuck around for the event or left, but it was noted that the reason behind her match being pulled wasn't revealed to the rest of the locker room.

Naomi was initially set to defend her title against IYO SKY on last night's show, with WWE's social media accounts telling fans to tune into "Raw" for further developments. SKY wound up wrestling Roxanne Perez instead, losing to the recent call-up after Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Kairi Sane all got involved in the match. As for the Women's World Champion, no update on her status was provided.

Though nothing has been confirmed regarding Naomi, she and her husband, fellow WWE star Jimmy Uso, are set to appear on Stephanie McMahon's podcast later this week. Based on the timing, it's likely that Naomi will provide some kind of update on her status during the episode.

Naomi has held the Women's World Championship since WWE Evolution last month, when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during a title match between SKY and Rhea Ripley. She then went on to successfully defend the title in a Triple Threat also involving those two at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.