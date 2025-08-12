Naomi & Husband Jimmy Uso To Appear On Major WWE Podcast After Raw Match Cancelation

It has been the Summer of Naomi, with the veteran star capturing the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase in June, cashing in to win the Women's World Championship in July, and defending the title against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam earlier this month. Things looked poised to continue for Naomi yesterday on "Raw," where she was scheduled to defend her title against Sky, only for the match to be called off at the last minute after WWE declared Naomi wasn't medically cleared to compete.

Fortunately, that won't stop Naomi from making a WWE related appearance this week, albeit on a platform most wouldn't expect. On X during "Raw" last night, a fan posted an inaudible clip of Naomi and husband, "SmackDown" star Jey Uso, appearing on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast. The episode is set to premiere this Thursday on all podcasting platforms.

Power couple Naomi and Jimmy Uso will be featured in Stephanie McMahons podcast 'What's your story?' this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/MuvFarJtkS — 𝐁𝐫𝐢 (@FlairFatu) August 12, 2025

Naturally, Naomi and Uso's podcasting appearance has led some to speculate that Naomi's status will be elaborated on when the episode premieres. At the moment, no word has emerged regarding why Naomi wasn't cleared, and if she's dealing with an injury. A report earlier on Tuesday revealed Naomi was at Quebec City for "Raw" yesterday, and that WWE talent were also unaware of what kept Naomi out of the ring.

Another linger question is Naomi's next title defense, which is scheduled to take place at Clash in Paris on August 30 against Stephanie Vaquer. Though the match hasn't been canceled at this time, a segment on "Raw" featuring both Sky and Vaquer suggested that the Clash in Paris match may also be in jeopardy, hinting that Naomi's absence extend beyond just one show.