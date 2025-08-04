Stephanie Vaquer Calls Out Naomi For WWE Clash In Paris After Her SummerSlam Win

Naomi survived IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in SummerSlam Sunday's opening, but the gold around her waist is far from safe. Naomi is slated to meet her next challenger, Stephanie Vaquer, at the end of August at Clash in Paris, but Vaquer seems to have already called her shot at the WWE Women's World Champion.

Vaquer appeared on WWE's Spanish-speaking X (formerly known as Twitter) account to cut a brief promo just moments after Naomi successfully defended her world title against Ripley and SKY. As of writing, her 13-second promo has been viewed 81,000 times. Vaquer cuts hr promo in Spanish, with English subtitles placed underneath for non-Spanish speaking audiences.

"Naomi, congratulations," Vaquer proclaimed confidently. "You just won a free pass to Hell, because in Paris, you are going to face La Primera, and I'm going to become the new champion."

La Primera @Steph_Vaquer le mandó un mensaje a Naomi tras retener su título en #SummerSlam y en #WWEClash in Paris buscará convertirse en Campeona Mundial ☝️👩🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/RcZ1nMG2aj — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 3, 2025

Vaquer earned her opportunity at Naomi's world title after a stunning performance at Evolution, where she outlasted 19 other women in a Battle Royal to secure her spot at Clash in Paris. Among her opponents were WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and current Women's United States Champion and former rival Giulia. Vaquer has been on a hot streak since being promoted to the main roster following WrestleMania 41. "La Primera" defeated Ivy Nile and former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan to qualify for Money in the Bank just one week after her main-roster call-up. Interestingly, Vaquer has a few wins over Naomi, but they all occurred in tag match settings.

Naomi earned her WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution, when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to snatch SKY's world title. In her reign, which stands at 22 days and counting, she has only defended her title once.