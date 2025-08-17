Harley Cameron Returns After Nearly Three Months On The Injured List On AEW Collision

Harley Cameron made her return from injury during "AEW Collision" after three months on the sidelines.

Kris Statlander emerged victorious during the show in a $100,000 cash prize four-way, also involving Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Julia Hart, though she did not have long to celebrate as Skye Blue and Thekla came down to the ring and attacked her. That prompted Queen Aminata to emerge and try to make the save, falling prey to numbers in the ring as Ford also applied a rear choke to Jay on the ramp. Tay Melo then ran down to make the save, only then being canceled out by the emerging Megan Bayne who turned the favor once more against the babyfaces.

That allowed for Cameron to make her return, equipped with a chained guitar head and her cat-themed protective mask, and run down to clear the ring. Bayne sought to run back in the ring, but Ford prevented her from doing so and they swiftly made their retreat. In a subsequent backstage segment, Cameron joined Statlander for an interview with Renee Paquette. They were interrupted by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, with Moxley acknowledging Statlander before walking off, followed by Wheeler Yuta congratulating her; Statlander tried to brush off the praise, but appeared conflicted.