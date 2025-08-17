Nigel McGuinness To Battle IWGP World Champ At Forbidden Door After AEW Collision Win

A clash of the Englishmen is set for Forbidden Door in London after Nigel McGuinness won a four-way during "AEW Collision." He will now face Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the interpromotional pay-per-view next Sunday.

McGuinness wrestled just his fifth match since returning to the ring last year, facing former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia, current ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, and CMLL stand-out Hechicero in a four-way match to determine the challenger for NJPW's top title next weekend. It was also his first win in almost 14 years.

The bout itself saw all four competitors make use of their grappling prowess, taking turns to lock in submissions and tight covers ultimately to no avail. The closing stretch played into that, with Garcia cinching in the Dragon Tamer submission on Hechicero while McGuinness held Moriarty in an armbar. Moriarty stopped Hechicero from submitting to Garcia, but McGuinness adjusted the lock and dropped to the mat for added leverage, pulling him away from the other competitors as the submission was called, plucking victory from beneath Garcia as Hechicero looked to submit on his side.

McGuinness spoke to the crowd after the bout, giving Garcia his respect and asking him to be in his corner when he faces Sabre Jr. for the title. Garcia shook his hand to indicate he would.

McGuinness returned to the ring during the Casino Gauntlet match held during All In at Wembley Stadium last year, marking his first in-ring action since 2011. He closed out the year with two more bouts, losses against Bryan Danielson and Moriarty at "AEW Dynamite Grand Slam" and ROH Final Battle respectively. McGuinness teamed with Garcia in his first bout of this year, facing FTR at Double or Nothing, but once again he was on the losing end of things.