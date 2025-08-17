Karrion Kross Laughs Off Idea Of Going 'Off Script' In WWE Night Of Champions Match

Karrion Kross managed to pull off something that pro wrestlers haven't been able to do for some time: get over by himself. Kross managed to win over the crowd and audience through his promo work and social media posts, which would've normally led to a major push on WWE television. However, according to the star, WWE wasn't happy with his actions, and he confirmed there were fears that he'd take things further if left unchecked.

"Everyone knows the crowd has been coming with the character for a while now, right?" Kross noted during "The Ariel Helwani Show," pointing out how his case isn't the first example of a character getting over organically, which is why he doesn't understand why WWE officials were scared that he'd go off-script in his Night of Champions match against Sami Zayn.

"It's not as if I was going to run, like, a Hogan Comeback on [Zayn] like, forcibly," Kross said. "'We're changing the finish, brother!' I would've never done that."

Kross then added that he doesn't think that something like that would even have worked, and couldn't see a scenario where the crowd would have booed Zayn. "This was never, ever going to be a reality in my mind," he further explained, adding that he feels like the aforementioned match was one of his best ever. Kross then claimed that, at the time, he was mourning his late uncle and suggested that the concerns weighed heavily on him because of the issues he was already dealing with.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.