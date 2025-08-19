Booker T Recounts The Last Time He Saw Late WWE Hall Of Famer Eddie Guerrero

WWE legend Booker T has looked back fondly on the late, great Eddie Guerrero and recalled the last time he saw him.

On his "Hall of Fame" show, the "WWE NXT" commentator remembered seeing Guerrero for the last time at the rental car place, before Guerrero's untimely death.

"I remember seeing Eddie for the last time, we were on the rental car bus and going to drop the cars off. But dude was good. He was really, really good," he said. "Yeah, just chopping it up like we always do. You know, Eddie was in a bad mood, you know, and he just was ready to get off the road and go home, you know, and I remember that day so vividly. Me and Sharmell talk about that all the time."

The Hall of Famer praised Guerrero's in-ring style and marveled at his ability to adapt to different wrestling styles across various places, calling him an international star. Booker T stated that Guerrero's death was a big loss to the pro wrestling community, and recalled clearly the moment he heard about his death.

"Losing Eddie, you know, we were just getting ready to go overseas and I remember being at the arena. We was going from the arena to the airport and we found out, man, totally upended everything for us, man. That dude has been missed for a very, very long time. We miss Eddie. Seriously," he added.

Booker T said that Guerrero was a great entertainer and knew what would draw the audience and bring in money. Guerrero and Booker T had first shared a ring together during their time in WCW, with the two facing off in tag team and singles matches. The two even battled for the WCW World Television Championship in 1998, which Booker T held for a record six times.