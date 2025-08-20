WWE's John Cena Looks Back On Making The Marine, Life Lessons He Took From It

Former Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena has recently opened up about his very first movie, "The Marine," in a new interview with "PEOPLE." Although the film helped him launch his career in Hollywood, Cena admitted that the goal of "The Marine" was to get movie fans to attend WWE events, which made it more difficult to be engaged in his role.

"What a great lesson that this and a few of the movies that I was fortunate enough to do after have given me. The reason I did this is because WWE was opening a movie studio and the thought process was if we could make our in-ring talent movie stars, more people come to the shows," Cena explained. "I wasn't there to be the Marine. I was there to put more people in a WWE arena and I'm proud that I got to do it ... when I sit down to be in a role, put your focus there. Don't be elsewhere, because here I was elsewhere."

Despite being extremely proud of his film career, Cena explained that he was too focused on returning to WWE, leading him to drift away mentally during the entire experience. "You can see it in the work and I got to brush up against brilliant actors and boy I mean the movie's fun but I just wanted to go back to the ring and I wasn't mature enough to understand like no it's not that simple."

Cena also reflected on being kicked out of the film industry in 2009 for being part of poorly made movies where he didn't feel present, stating that he expected people to watch WWE because he was world champion at the time, which he learned wasn't true.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "PEOPLE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.