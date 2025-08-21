AEW's Jim Ross Addresses Late WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan's Legacy

Hulk Hogan's death was recognized across the world, with outpourings from many notable figures about the impact he had on their childhoods and the pro wrestling industry. During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross expressed what he thinks Hogan's legacy will be in terms of pro wrestling.

"Greatest babyface of all time; how's that for a statement?" Ross boldly claimed when sharing what he believes Hogan's final legacy is going to be. "Yeah, Hulk Hogan was the greatest babyface of all time, and that's not knocking his heel work, because when he was put together with the nWo, that was magic." Ross described Hogan's nWo run as the "right place, right time, right guy,s" but despite praising this era, he focused in on the late legend's babyface work. "But, at the end of the day, his long-term memory to me will be the fact that he was absolutely gifted as a babyface; he knew how to get himself over."

While many have brought up all the negative things the man behind the gimmick – Terry Bollea -did, Ross firmly believes Hogan will be remembered in a largely positive way and well-received out of respect. "His role and his position in wrestling will never be replicated; I believe that," Ross added before addressing those wishing bad things for Hogan and his family. "Get over yourselves for God's sake...The guy had a family...I just hate to see people waste their time and their energy and their spirit on such negativity."

